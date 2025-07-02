Iraq exports 3.276 million bpd of crude and condensate in June - Kpler data
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 02-07-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 02-07-2025 17:18 IST
Iraq exported 3.276 million barrels per day of crude and condensate in June, data from trade consultancy Kpler showed on Wednesday.
An Iraqi official told Reuters in May that Iraq would export 3.2 million bpd of crude oil in May and June, in a significant reduction from previous months.
