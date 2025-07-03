Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over UP Govt's New 'Nameplate' Directive for Kanwar Yatra Route

The Uttar Pradesh government's decision to mandate proper licenses and name displays for businesses on the Kanwar Yatra route has sparked criticism from opposition parties. Despite backlash, officials defend the move as a measure to uphold transparency and law. The Kanwar Yatra is set to commence on June 10.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 14:59 IST
Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Nishad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Uttar Pradesh government's recent directive requiring all shops along the Kanwar Yatra route to possess valid licenses and prominently display the shop owner's original name has drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties. They argue that the move is a diversion tactic, while the state administration asserts its necessity for transparency and public welfare.

Senior Minister Sanjay Nishad dismissed the criticism, stating, "The opposition's words hold no weight. Our government's decisions are rooted in public welfare, which is why the public supports us." Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak emphasized the right of consumers to be informed about who they are purchasing products from, framing the requirement as a regulation to ensure accountability.

Opposition leaders have accused the ruling party of using the directive to polarize communities. AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticized the move, questioning its timing and purpose. Meanwhile, Congress Spokesperson Shama Mohamed called it an effort to distract from developmental issues. The Kanwar Yatra will begin on June 10, continuing the tradition of devotees offering sacred water at Shiva shrines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

