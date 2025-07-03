Pace Digitek Unveils Cutting-Edge Facility for Battery Energy Storage Systems in Karnataka
Pace Digitek Limited has opened a new manufacturing facility in Karnataka to produce battery energy storage systems, aligning with India's renewable energy goals. The facility will have an initial capacity of 2.5 GWh, aimed at enhancing energy efficiency through systematic energy management, particularly for solar and wind power.
Pace Digitek Limited has announced the inauguration of its state-of-the-art facility in Karnataka's Bidadi Industrial Area, dedicated to manufacturing battery energy storage systems (BESS). Set up through its subsidiary Lineage Power Private Limited, the plant initially aims to produce 2.5 GWh of BESS annually, extendable to another 2.5 GWh.
These systems are crucial for storing excess energy from renewable sources like solar and wind, releasing it strategically to meet high-demand periods. The move marks a significant step towards enhancing the company's manufacturing capabilities and aligns with India's broader renewable energy targets.
The inauguration was attended by several government dignitaries, reiterating the importance of battery storage in achieving a self-reliant, sustainable energy future for India. Emphasizing its investment potential, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi highlighted the transformative impact battery storage could have on energy consumption and management.
