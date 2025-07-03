Tragic End: Teenager Jumps Off After Tuition Argument

In a tragic incident in Kandivali, Mumbai, a 14-year-old boy reportedly ended his life by jumping from his family's high-rise apartment. The victim was the son of a prominent television actor.

The incident occurred after a disagreement between the boy and his mother regarding attending a tuition class. At 6pm on Wednesday, after the argument, he left their 51st-floor flat, descended several floors, and then jumped to his death. A resident informed his mother of the tragic event.

Authorities have registered an accidental death report, and investigations are ongoing. Police plan to visit the teenager's school and tuition center to gather more information, though no foul play is suspected at this stage.