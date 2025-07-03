Andhra Pradesh’s Mango Mosaic: Bridging Farmers & Industry
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu urges collaboration between Andhra Pradesh's mango farmers and pulp companies amid a crisis. At a Kuppam meeting, he directed immediate mango procurement and pledged government support. Issues discussed included high tariffs in Europe and GST reduction on mango pulp.
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, has called for immediate cooperation between mango farmers and pulp companies during a meeting in Kuppam. Facing a crisis, he urged companies to purchase mangoes from struggling farmers and promised government backing for the industry.
During discussions, officials highlighted that 1.12 lakh tonnes of mangoes have been procured, with an additional 1.7 lakh tonnes anticipated. However, farmers voiced concerns over pulp companies not buying mangoes due to order shortages and storage limitations.
Pulp companies raised issues of high tariffs in European markets and asked for a reduction in the GST on mango pulp. Naidu confirmed he had already lobbied the Centre on the GST matter and assured to follow up further.
(With inputs from agencies.)
