Madhya Pradesh CM Advocates for Affordable Housing and Urban Green Spaces

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav directs urban development efforts toward affordable housing, environmental improvement, and infrastructure modernization. Key initiatives include launching 'Namo Train' service, tackling illegal constructions, and improving fire services. Additionally, emphasis is placed on community support schemes and expanding intra-city connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 19:01 IST
MP CM Mohan Yadav (Photo/X @DrMohanYadav51). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav conducted a comprehensive review of the Urban Development and Housing Department at Samatva Bhavan, Bhopal. He emphasized the need for an action plan promoting affordable housing in urban areas, aiming to alleviate slum expansion by addressing socio-economic conditions.

The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of environmental enhancement in urban regions, advocating for park development and extensive tree plantations. He ordered a detailed survey of illegal constructions around Bhopal's Upper Lake, urging for swift enforcement actions. Yadav also called for involvement from renowned national builders to innovate urban colony development.

Addressing infrastructure, Yadav proposed introducing the 'Namo Train' service to improve intra-city rail connectivity and emphasized modernizing fire services for urban and industrial emergency management. He prioritized housing provisions for Ladli Behnas' scheme beneficiaries and advocated expanding the Deendayal Rasoi Yojana using public and private support. The CM also underscored forming self-help groups to introduce modern laundry services, ensuring financial backing and resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

