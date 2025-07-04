UP: Rising water level of Ganga, Yamuna increases risk of flood in Prayagraj

The water level of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers rose rapidly in Prayagraj, increasing the risk of floods in low-lying areas. The administration has declared an alert and has completed all the necessary preparations. The Prayagraj district administration declared an alert, warning that areas near the ghats and riverbanks were at risk of submergence. The rising water level posed a potential flood threat to nearby communities.

While speaking to ANI, District Magistrate Ravindra Mandar confirmed that detailed preparations were completed to manage any emergency. "A detailed review has been done. 88 flood chowkis have been built, and 47 villages have been identified as sensitive," he said. The administration deployed National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams, and conducted training for ground personnel.

"Traditionally, we have deployed our teams where there are inundated areas. We have also deployed teams from NDRF and SDRF, and detailed training has been conducted; mock drills have been completed for all our revenue and other stakeholder departments," the DM told ANI. "We are fully prepared so that there will be no loss of lives. Also, the refugee shelters that will be activated. Directions were given to all SDMs... We are cautious that there should be no disturbance during the flood," Mandar further added.

Authorities have begun monitoring vulnerable locations around the clock and have asked residents in flood-prone areas to remain alert and be prepared to evacuate if necessary. The situation was closely monitored by the administration.

Meanwhile, the monsoon has arrived in India eight days ahead of schedule, and moderate to heavy rainfall is being experienced in many parts. Due to the increase in water levels in rivers, waterlogging is being observed in several low-lying areas, prompting authorities to take notice. In Uttarakhand's Rishikesh, the water level of the Ganga River is rising, and teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local police have issued appeals to the public to stay in safe areas, as continuous rainfall has led to an increase in the river's water levels.

In Rishikesh, the Ganga river is currently flowing just below the warning mark of 1.38 cm, following heavy rainfall. Following this situation, rescue teams have been placed on alert. The administration is continuously patrolling the sensitive areas in Rishikesh, including Muni Ki Reti and Laxman Jhula. Officials are regularly monitoring the situation and advising people to remain cautious. (ANI)

