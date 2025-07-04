It's very alarming and concerning: NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule slams Maharashtra govt over Pune rape case

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MP Supriya Sule on Friday slammed the Maharashtra Government over the Pune rape case stating it to be "alarming and concerning" incident. Sule mentioned that the crime in Maharashtra and Pune is on the constant rise and stated that she will write to the concerned authorities regarding the incident.

"It's a sad thing that has happened. Crime in Pune and Maharashtra is really on the rise. It's very alarming and concerning. I will write to the concerned authorities to look into this. We must have zero tolerance against any crime against any citizen", Supriya Sule told ANI. A 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped inside her flat by a man posing as a courier agent in the Kondhwa area of Pune city, according to an official on Thursday.

According to a senior police official, the incident took place around 7:30 pm on Wednesday, under the jurisdiction of the Kondhwa Police Station. Speaking to ANI, Zone 5 Pune City DCP Rajkumar Shinde said, "Under the jurisdiction of Kondhwa Police Station of Pune City, an offence under the BNS sections 64, 77, and 351(2) has been registered. Yesterday, around 7:30 pm, a delivery boy with a bank envelope entered the flat of a 22-year-old woman.

"When she went inside her home to get the pin for the courier, he closed the door (and raped her)...A total of 10 teams, five of the crime branch and five zonal teams, are working on the case...The woman had been unconscious since 7:30 pm. Forensic experts were called on the spot to check if something had been sprayed on her. A selfie was found in the woman's phone. We are analysing it," he further added. An offence has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 64, 77and 351(2) at Kondhwa Police station. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)