"First Notebandi, now Votebandi": Pappu Yadav slams EC over voter list revision in Bihar

Independent MP from Bihar's Purnia, Pappu Yadav, on Friday accused the Election Commission (EC) of trying to disenfranchise poor, Dalit, and migrant workers through its ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state. Speaking to ANI, Yadav alleged that the EC is demanding proof of citizenship dating back to before 1987, documents he claims most Dalits, Adivasis and migrant labourers do not possess.

"Are we not Indians? Are we from Nepal or Bangladesh? You released all the lists six months ago--what's the point now, after 22 years? What does Article 326 say? What rights does it give? You tell us! You won't accept Article 326, or Aadhaar card, or ration card, or even the voter list," he said. Calling the exercise a conspiracy to deprive people of their voting rights and identity, Yadav said, "First, Notebandi, now Votebandi. You emptied poor people's pockets, took money from youth and women, and now you're taking away our voting rights. You are cutting off our very identity, so what are we supposed to live for?"

The MP claimed that the EC's decision is an attack on the rights of the people. "You are trying to snatch away our rights and end the breed... This is an attack...a war... We will fight a head-to-head battle on July 9. The Congress in charge ordered that the entire state of Bihar would be closed on July 9," Yadav added. Earlier on Wednesday, a delegation of INDIA bloc leaders from 11 political parties met with the Election Commission in Delhi to register their opposition to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls currently underway in Bihar, calling it the "worst attack on the basic structure of the Constitution."

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, part of the delegation that met Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, questioned the timing of the SIR exercise, noting that it is being carried out only months before the upcoming Assembly elections. In a post on X following the meeting, the Election Commission stated that all concerns raised by party representatives were addressed, and the SIR was being conducted in accordance with legal provisions.

"Commission stated that SIR is being conducted in accordance with provisions of Article 326, RP Act 1950 & instructions issued on 24.06.2025 Party representatives raised concerns related to SIR. Each concern which was raised by any member of PP was fully addressed by Commission," the EC's post read. The Bihar Legislative Assembly elections are expected to be held later this year, however, no official date has been announced by the ECI as of yet. (ANI)

