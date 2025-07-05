Left Menu

Gang Members Nabbed After Fierce Delhi Shootout

Two accused gang members linked to the Himanshu Bhau gang were captured in the Narela Industrial area, Delhi, following a shootout with police. Both sustained leg injuries. They were wanted for murder and illegal arms possession, with weapons and a stolen motorcycle recovered during their arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 11:34 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 11:34 IST
Delhi police apprehends two members of Himanshu Bhau gang (Photo: Delhi Police) . Image Credit: ANI
In the early hours of Saturday, authorities in Delhi's Outer North successfully apprehended two members of the notorious Himanshu Bhau gang after a brief but intense exchange of gunfire. The incident occurred near the Narela Industrial area police station, resulting in the arrest of Mohit Vashisht, 24, and Mohit Malik, 21, both hailing from Rohtak, Haryana.

According to the police, the suspects were instructed to halt while riding a motorcycle, but instead opened fire on the officers. The police, acting in self-defense, returned fire, leading to both suspects sustaining gunshot wounds to their legs. They were immediately transported to a hospital for treatment.

Investigations revealed that the duo was wanted in connection with a case involving murder and illegal arms possession under FIR No.234/25. The crime dated back to June 1, when, acting on the orders of gang leader Himanshu Bhau, they murdered a man named Anil. The crime was retribution for a family feud. During their arrest, police recovered a pistol, a revolver, four live cartridges, and a stolen motorcycle. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

