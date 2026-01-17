Haryana Congress Bolsters Grassroots with District Expansion

The Haryana Congress has announced a significant expansion of its district executive committees across various districts as part of a strategic initiative to enhance organizational strength at the grassroots level. This decision, made under the guidance of party's Haryana in-charge B K Hariprasad and state president Rao Narendra Singh, aims to empower the party from the ground up.

Announcing the details during the ongoing Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan in Kurukshetra, state Congress president Rao Narendra Singh revealed that district presidents in several areas have already been appointed, following directives from the Congress high command. A training camp for district presidents and key office-bearers from Haryana and Uttarakhand is slated for January 13-22, focusing on effective organizational operations.

With 20 out of 33 District Congress Committees completed, Rao confirmed that the remaining 13 will be finalized soon. Through this initiative, the Congress aims to strengthen democracy, uphold the Constitution, and combat divisive forces, thereby positioning itself strongly for upcoming municipal corporation elections and other local challenges.

