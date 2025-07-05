Left Menu

Japanese Encephalitis Crisis in Assam: Rising Toll Raises Alarm

Japanese Encephalitis has resulted in 13 deaths at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital this year. As of April 1, 50 cases have been confirmed, with some patients recovering while others succumbed to the virus. Health authorities emphasize the need for vigilance amid rising cases and historical data on fatalities.

Japanese Encephalitis (JE), a deadly mosquito-borne virus, has claimed the lives of 13 individuals at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Assam since the beginning of this year. With the hospital reporting 50 confirmed cases since April 1, health officials are increasingly concerned.

Dr. Ujjal Kumar Sharma, Deputy Superintendent of GMCH, informed ANI that between April 1 and July 4, 50 patients were admitted due to JE. Tragically, 13 have died, three left against medical advice, and six have recovered and been discharged. Many came from Kamrup (Rural), Nalbari, and Darrang districts.

Guwahati Medical College and Hospital has received 14 cases from Kamrup district, 10 from Nalbari, seven from Darrang, and three from Kamrup (Metro). Historical data from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare reveals over 840 deaths in Assam from JE between 2015 and 2024.

2019 recorded the highest fatalities with 161 deaths, followed by fluctuating numbers over the years. In 2024, Delhi reported an isolated JE case in a 72-year-old man, stressing no outbreak exists as most cases originate from neighboring states. Public health measures followed national guidelines to prevent panic.

The JE virus, primarily hosted by waterfowl and amplified in pigs, transmits to humans via bites from infected Culex mosquitoes. The virus, while causing severe illnesses, does not spread through human contact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

