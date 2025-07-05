Left Menu

Puri Prepares for Future Rath Yatra: Major Upgrades Ahead

Odisha Minister Suresh Pujari announced that Puri will undergo significant upgrades to handle increasing crowds during the Rath Yatra. With the Puri Municipality transitioning into a Municipal Corporation, plans include wider roads and enhanced amenities for a smoother festival experience, ensuring a comfortable pilgrimage for devotees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 17:19 IST
Puri Prepares for Future Rath Yatra: Major Upgrades Ahead
Odisha Minister Suresh Pujari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Bahuda Yatra commenced in Puri on Sunday, Odisha Minister Suresh Pujari affirmed that the state government has engaged all departments to manage the swelling crowds. The Bahuda Yatra, the return leg of the annual car festival, symbolizes the return of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra from the Shri Gundicha Temple to the Jagannath Temple.

Minister Pujari noted that Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has sanctioned the upgradation of Puri Municipality into a Municipal Corporation. This transition aims to facilitate wider roads, improve traffic flow, and enhance civic amenities in anticipation of future Rath Yatras. "The preparations demonstrate the government's commitment, but it's not solely the government's responsibility. Every government department is actively involved. Learning from past events is crucial for better future arrangements," said Pujari to ANI.

He further emphasized the necessity of a major upgrade due to the city's narrow roads struggling to accommodate the growing attendee numbers. Pujari underscored the importance of enhanced facilities to ensure a comfortable experience for devotees participating in Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra. He expressed optimism that with Puri's new status as a Municipal Corporation, the city will present a new, improved face for future gatherings, ensuring a smoother, more enjoyable experience for pilgrims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025