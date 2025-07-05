Puri Prepares for Future Rath Yatra: Major Upgrades Ahead

As the Bahuda Yatra commenced in Puri on Sunday, Odisha Minister Suresh Pujari affirmed that the state government has engaged all departments to manage the swelling crowds. The Bahuda Yatra, the return leg of the annual car festival, symbolizes the return of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra from the Shri Gundicha Temple to the Jagannath Temple.

Minister Pujari noted that Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has sanctioned the upgradation of Puri Municipality into a Municipal Corporation. This transition aims to facilitate wider roads, improve traffic flow, and enhance civic amenities in anticipation of future Rath Yatras. "The preparations demonstrate the government's commitment, but it's not solely the government's responsibility. Every government department is actively involved. Learning from past events is crucial for better future arrangements," said Pujari to ANI.

He further emphasized the necessity of a major upgrade due to the city's narrow roads struggling to accommodate the growing attendee numbers. Pujari underscored the importance of enhanced facilities to ensure a comfortable experience for devotees participating in Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra. He expressed optimism that with Puri's new status as a Municipal Corporation, the city will present a new, improved face for future gatherings, ensuring a smoother, more enjoyable experience for pilgrims.

(With inputs from agencies.)