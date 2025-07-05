Om Birla Hails India's Healthcare Achievements at IPF MEDICON 2025

In a significant nod to India's healthcare advancements, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla praised the nation's progress in making medical services qualitative, accessible, and affordable. Speaking at the IPF MEDICON 2025, he emphasized India's enhanced healthcare infrastructure, underscoring the importance of inclusive and patient-centric initiatives.

Birla, acknowledging India's strides in health outreach and digital health innovations, reaffirmed the country's commitment to forging a robust healthcare ecosystem. He lauded Indian doctors for elevating their global stature by adopting cutting-edge technologies, positioning them amid rising global health challenges.

Highlighting India's strides as a pharmaceutical and medical research hub, Birla stressed the importance of investing in research, innovation, and collaboration. He advocated for initiatives like Ayushman Bharat to provide free medical treatment to the underprivileged, urging continuous efforts to harness scientific advancements for improving patient care and addressing health challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)