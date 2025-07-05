Left Menu

Ex-AAP MLA Seeks Jail Teleconcessions Amid MCOCA Charges

Former AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, accused in an organized crime syndicate case, has requested court approval for telephonic/video communication with his family from jail. Rouse Avenue court awaits a police reply and status on similar applications. Balyan's bail appeal is under Delhi High Court review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 22:29 IST
Ex-AAP MLA Seeks Jail Teleconcessions Amid MCOCA Charges
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Naresh Balyan, former MLA of the Aam Aadmi Party and an accused under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), has sought court permission for telephonic or video communication with his family from Mandoli Jail. Balyan faces charges related to an organized crime syndicate led by the UK-based gangster Kapil Sangwan, alias Nandu.

Rouse Avenue Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh has directed the Delhi Police's crime branch to respond within three days. The court has also requested detailed reports on applications from other accused seeking similar communication rights, and the actions taken by jail authorities.

The court asked jail superintendents to provide a status report on applications from seven accused, detailing responses and decisions by investigating officers, by July 15. Balyan and six others were presented via video conferencing, with judicial custody extended. The case, presently at charge argument stage, was delayed due to a change in legal counsel for some accused. Balyan's bail bid is with the Delhi High Court following earlier rejections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025