Ex-AAP MLA Seeks Jail Teleconcessions Amid MCOCA Charges

Naresh Balyan, former MLA of the Aam Aadmi Party and an accused under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), has sought court permission for telephonic or video communication with his family from Mandoli Jail. Balyan faces charges related to an organized crime syndicate led by the UK-based gangster Kapil Sangwan, alias Nandu.

Rouse Avenue Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh has directed the Delhi Police's crime branch to respond within three days. The court has also requested detailed reports on applications from other accused seeking similar communication rights, and the actions taken by jail authorities.

The court asked jail superintendents to provide a status report on applications from seven accused, detailing responses and decisions by investigating officers, by July 15. Balyan and six others were presented via video conferencing, with judicial custody extended. The case, presently at charge argument stage, was delayed due to a change in legal counsel for some accused. Balyan's bail bid is with the Delhi High Court following earlier rejections.

