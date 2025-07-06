Borosil Renews Focus on India Amid German Insolvency Challenges
Borosil Renewables is winding up its German subsidiary GMB Glasmanufaktur Brandenburg amid declining European market conditions, exacerbated by predatory pricing from Chinese solar panel manufacturers. The move aims to focus on the burgeoning Indian solar glass market, backed by strong government policies and demand for solar infrastructure.
- Country:
- India
Borosil Renewables is shifting its strategic focus to India after determining the economic infeasibility of its German operations. The company has filed for insolvency for its German subsidiary, GMB Glasmanufaktur Brandenburg, due to intense competition and market saturation caused by low-cost Chinese imports.
The decision comes as European demand for German-made solar modules wanes, with authorities failing to implement effective protective measures. This has led to significant losses, affecting Borosil's consolidated financial performance. Analysts highlight that this move will allow Borosil Renewables to sharpen its focus on Indian operations.
India's expanding solar infrastructure market offers expansive growth opportunities for Borosil Renewables. With anti-dumping duties now in place, domestic competition is expected to stabilize, potentially allowing Borosil to expand its production capabilities. The company plans to raise solar glass production significantly, aligning with India's robust solar power capacity growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
