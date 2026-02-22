Left Menu

NCLAT Calls Off Insolvency for Realty Giant Mahagun

The NCLAT has halted insolvency proceedings against Mahagun following a financial settlement with creditor IDBI Trusteeship. The tribunal's decision comes after both parties reached an agreement, allowing the withdrawal of the petition that centered around a significant default involving Mahagun's Manorialle project in Noida.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2026 12:57 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 12:57 IST
NCLAT Calls Off Insolvency for Realty Giant Mahagun
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has ended insolvency proceedings against the real estate powerhouse Mahagun, following the company's settlement with financial creditor IDBI Trusteeship. The two-member NCLAT bench officially recorded the settlement dated February 12, 2026, between the two parties.

An application submitted by IDBI Trusteeship sought to withdraw the insolvency proceedings, a move now approved by the appellate tribunal. The order stated that all pending applications are disposed of in light of the settlement and that the proceedings are "dismissed as withdrawn."

This decision follows the initiation of the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) over a significant debt claim linked to Mahagun's Manorialle project. Despite previous insolvency motions against Mahagun, this settlement underscores an ongoing resolution process.

TRENDING

1
Terrorist killed in ongoing operation by security forces in J-K's Kishtwar district: Officials.

Terrorist killed in ongoing operation by security forces in J-K's Kishtwar d...

 India
2
Congress Criticizes Interim US Trade Deal: 'Abki Baar Trump Se Haar'

Congress Criticizes Interim US Trade Deal: 'Abki Baar Trump Se Haar'

 India
3
Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Three Lives in Bihar

Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Three Lives in Bihar

 India
4
Political Intrigue: The Sabarimala Tantri Gold Case Controversy

Political Intrigue: The Sabarimala Tantri Gold Case Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026