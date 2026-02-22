NCLAT Calls Off Insolvency for Realty Giant Mahagun

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has ended insolvency proceedings against the real estate powerhouse Mahagun, following the company's settlement with financial creditor IDBI Trusteeship. The two-member NCLAT bench officially recorded the settlement dated February 12, 2026, between the two parties.

An application submitted by IDBI Trusteeship sought to withdraw the insolvency proceedings, a move now approved by the appellate tribunal. The order stated that all pending applications are disposed of in light of the settlement and that the proceedings are "dismissed as withdrawn."

This decision follows the initiation of the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) over a significant debt claim linked to Mahagun's Manorialle project. Despite previous insolvency motions against Mahagun, this settlement underscores an ongoing resolution process.