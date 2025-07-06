BRICS Summit: A New Dawn for Multilateral Diplomacy

The BRICS group of developing nations convened in Rio de Janeiro, condemning attacks on Iran, Gaza, and Kashmir while positioning themselves as advocates for multilateral diplomacy. The group's communique criticized U.S. military and trade policies, indirectly targeting President Donald Trump's "America First" approach.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva drew comparisons to the Cold War's Non-Aligned Movement in his address, stating that BRICS inherits the mantle of countries seeking autonomy in a polarized world. Highlighting the bloc's significant demographic and economic clout, Lula warned of rising protectionism threatening global economic stability.

The summit, marked by notable absences and virtual attendance due to geopolitical tensions, also saw the leaders addressing topics from the reform of global institutions to investment in climate initiatives. The BRICS expressed support for Ethiopia and Iran's WTO membership and proposed new initiatives within its New Development Bank to promote investment among member states.

(With inputs from agencies.)