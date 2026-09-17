SEMICON India 2026: Strengthening Global Semiconductor Partnerships

In a significant development for the semiconductor industry, SEMICON India 2026 has been hailed as a pivotal milestone by Georg Enzweiler, Deputy Head of Mission at the German Embassy in New Delhi. Enzweiler lauded the event's role in fostering partnerships between German and Indian companies, describing it as an essential platform for networking and collaboration in the field.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the conference, emphasized India's commitment to building a robust semiconductor supply chain infrastructure. He highlighted India's ongoing structural reforms and called on global tech leaders to leverage the opportunities within the country's burgeoning high-tech ecosystem, which is laying the groundwork for advanced technologies such as compound semiconductors and silicon photonics.

Modi further stressed the importance of creating reliable manufacturing hubs amidst global supply chain challenges. He assured attendees that India is equipped and prepared to become a leader in the semiconductor space, with extensive policy reforms and initiatives to train engineering talent. The conference, which coincides with the successful adoption of the 'New Delhi Declaration' at the BRICS Summit, reinforces India's rising stature on the global stage.