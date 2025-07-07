Left Menu

Milking Progress: Boosting Dairy Prosperity in Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh government is advancing farmers' and cattle-rearers' prosperity by boosting milk production. Strategies are underway to integrate 50% of villages into the milk collection network. Enhancements in dairy infrastructure and breed improvement are key aspects of this initiative, with a focus on increasing milk prices and collection efficiency.

The Madhya Pradesh government is taking substantial steps to advance the prosperity of farmers and cattle-rearers by enhancing milk production in the state, according to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

In a review meeting with the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Department, Yadav revealed efforts to incorporate 50% of the state's villages into the milk collection network. Formation of 381 new milk cooperative societies has linked 9,500 milk producers to the cooperative dairy system, aligning with Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah's directives to enhance this scheme's profitability.

The meeting also highlighted initiatives to boost milk collection, improve dairy animal breeds, develop model farms, and elevate the presence of the state's 'Sanchi' milk brand. Furthermore, a Heifer Rearing Centre was established under the Bhopal Milk Union, and a price raise of Rs 2.5 to Rs 6 per litre for milk was implemented, significantly impacting collections in Jabalpur and Gwalior.

