Heroic Delivery: Army Officer Averts Crisis at Station

In a remarkable display of skill and dedication, Major Rohit Bachwala, an Army Medical Officer, delivered a baby at Jhansi Railway Station, earning commendation from Indian Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi. The incident on July 5, 2025, highlighted Major Bachwala's commitment and quick thinking beyond the call of duty.

While on leave from the Military Hospital in Jhansi, Major Bachwala encountered a woman in distress at the railway station. She was in advanced labor and had fallen from a wheelchair. Acting swiftly under non-clinical conditions, Major Bachwala's actions were hailed as reflective of the highest military standards.

Major Bachwala shared that he assured the woman of her safety, performed the delivery on-site, and used improvised tools to ensure the newborn's health. His efforts, along with assistance from railway staff, ensured a safe outcome for mother and child, earning gratitude and accolades.