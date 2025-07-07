Siemens Energy India Marks Strong Q1 Growth

In a significant financial update, Siemens Energy India Ltd (SEIL) announced on Monday a 36.34% increase in net profit, reaching Rs 246.1 crore for the January-March 2025 quarter. This impressive performance is attributed primarily to revenues from its power transmission and generation segments.

The company, adhering to an October-to-September financial year, had registered a Rs 180.5 crore profit in the same quarter the previous year. Remarkably, SEIL's income surged to Rs 1,893.9 crore this quarter, marking a substantial rise from the Rs 1,196.8 crore recorded a year prior.

Expenses also saw a rise, reaching Rs 1,548.6 crore due to increased material costs and project outlays. With its recent stock market debut following an energy business demerger, SEIL is positioned to play a pivotal role in supporting India's growing USD 7 trillion economy by enhancing energy system resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)