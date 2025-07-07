Siemens Energy India Marks Strong Q1 Growth
Siemens Energy India Ltd (SEIL) reported a 36.34% rise in net profit to Rs 246.1 crore for Q1 2025. Revenue increased significantly from power transmission and generation. Following an energy business demerger, SEIL's listing on stock exchanges highlights its commitment to supporting India's energy transition.
In a significant financial update, Siemens Energy India Ltd (SEIL) announced on Monday a 36.34% increase in net profit, reaching Rs 246.1 crore for the January-March 2025 quarter. This impressive performance is attributed primarily to revenues from its power transmission and generation segments.
The company, adhering to an October-to-September financial year, had registered a Rs 180.5 crore profit in the same quarter the previous year. Remarkably, SEIL's income surged to Rs 1,893.9 crore this quarter, marking a substantial rise from the Rs 1,196.8 crore recorded a year prior.
Expenses also saw a rise, reaching Rs 1,548.6 crore due to increased material costs and project outlays. With its recent stock market debut following an energy business demerger, SEIL is positioned to play a pivotal role in supporting India's growing USD 7 trillion economy by enhancing energy system resilience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
