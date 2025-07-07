Bomb Threat at Bhopal Airport Declared Hoax, Investigation Continues
A bomb threat email sent to Raja Bhoj International Airport in Bhopal was deemed a hoax after a police investigation found no suspicious activity. Authorities continue to trace the email's origin, ensuring airport security and public safety are maintained.
Authorities at Raja Bhoj International Airport in Bhopal received a bomb threat via email, prompting an exhaustive security check that ultimately revealed the threat to be a hoax, according to police reports.
Acting on the information provided by airport officials on July 6, police conducted a meticulous search of the airport premises but found no suspicious objects, according to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Malkeet Singh.
Despite the false alarm, an investigation is ongoing to determine the origin and sender of the hoax email. Singh assured that legal measures would be pursued against the responsible individuals or organizations.
