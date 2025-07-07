Bomb Threat at Bhopal Airport Declared Hoax, Investigation Continues

Authorities at Raja Bhoj International Airport in Bhopal received a bomb threat via email, prompting an exhaustive security check that ultimately revealed the threat to be a hoax, according to police reports.

Acting on the information provided by airport officials on July 6, police conducted a meticulous search of the airport premises but found no suspicious objects, according to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Malkeet Singh.

Despite the false alarm, an investigation is ongoing to determine the origin and sender of the hoax email. Singh assured that legal measures would be pursued against the responsible individuals or organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)