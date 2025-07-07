Left Menu

JioBlackRock's NFO Success: A New Era in Asset Management

JioBlackRock Asset Management Pvt Ltd, a joint venture between JFSL and BlackRock, closed its first NFO, raising Rs 17,800 crore from institutional and retail investors. The three-day offer featured cash/debt mutual fund schemes and positioned JioBlackRock among India's top asset managers by debt assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 15:31 IST
JioBlackRock's NFO Success: A New Era in Asset Management
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

JioBlackRock Asset Management Pvt Ltd, a joint venture formed by Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL) and BlackRock, has successfully wrapped up its inaugural New Fund Offer (NFO), amassing a substantial Rs 17,800 crore in investments, equivalent to approximately USD 2.1 billion.

The raised funds originated from three mutual fund schemes focused on cash and debt markets, particularly the JioBlackRock Overnight, Liquid, and Money Market Funds. The NFO, conducted over three days starting June 30, 2025, drew participation from over 90 institutional investors, underscoring the confidence in JioBlackRock's innovative investment strategies, which leverage data-driven insights and a digital-first approach.

The offering also captured the interest of retail investors, with more than 67,000 individuals participating, making it one of the largest offerings in India's cash/debt fund category. This success places JioBlackRock as a formidable player among the top 15 asset management firms in India, driving growth and offering flexible short-duration investment solutions to a diverse investor base.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

Green innovation and economic complexity drive resource efficiency in G20

AI can cut panic, boost health resilience during armed conflicts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025