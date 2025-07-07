JioBlackRock's NFO Success: A New Era in Asset Management

JioBlackRock Asset Management Pvt Ltd, a joint venture formed by Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL) and BlackRock, has successfully wrapped up its inaugural New Fund Offer (NFO), amassing a substantial Rs 17,800 crore in investments, equivalent to approximately USD 2.1 billion.

The raised funds originated from three mutual fund schemes focused on cash and debt markets, particularly the JioBlackRock Overnight, Liquid, and Money Market Funds. The NFO, conducted over three days starting June 30, 2025, drew participation from over 90 institutional investors, underscoring the confidence in JioBlackRock's innovative investment strategies, which leverage data-driven insights and a digital-first approach.

The offering also captured the interest of retail investors, with more than 67,000 individuals participating, making it one of the largest offerings in India's cash/debt fund category. This success places JioBlackRock as a formidable player among the top 15 asset management firms in India, driving growth and offering flexible short-duration investment solutions to a diverse investor base.

