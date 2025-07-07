Left Menu

Deluge in Uttarakhand: Bridges Collapse, Roads Blocked Amid Torrential Rains

Heavy rains caused a bridge collapse in Uttarakhand, affecting connectivity to Yamunotri. The IMD warned of more rainfall in the region. Despite increased water flow in rivers, danger levels remain low. Efforts to restore routes are underway after sections of the highway were washed away.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 16:24 IST
Deluge in Uttarakhand: Bridges Collapse, Roads Blocked Amid Torrential Rains
Visuals from the area. (Photo/Uttarkashi Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A bridge at Ojri on the national highway to Yamunotri in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district was destroyed by heavy rainfall on Monday, officials reported. This incident, occurring in the morning, has severely affected road access to Yamunotri, with restoration efforts currently being pursued, stated Uttarkashi Police.

Simultaneously, heavy rains drenched parts of Rudraprayag district on Monday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had previously alerted the region to expect persistent rainfall for four days, with districts such as Uttarkashi, Tehri, Bageshwar, Dehradun, and Rudraprayag being on high alert.

Increased rainfall in Rudraprayag and nearby areas has led to a rise in the Alaknanda River's water flow; however, it remains below the danger threshold. On Sunday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an aerial review of the disaster-hit sections along the Yamunotri road. Recent deluges had swept away sections of the highway, hindering travel to this sacred site.

Last week, the Yamunotri National Highway was obstructed at two points between Silai Band and Ojri, significantly disrupting local and pilgrimage traffic. According to Uttarkashi Police, "the highway is closed at these points due to washouts, with restoration expected to take time." Rudraprayag Police, through a statement on X, cautioned that the Geological Survey Department predicted possible landslides and the IMD forecast heavy rains for Uttarkashi and Rudraprayag districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

Green innovation and economic complexity drive resource efficiency in G20

AI can cut panic, boost health resilience during armed conflicts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025