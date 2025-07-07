Deluge in Uttarakhand: Bridges Collapse, Roads Blocked Amid Torrential Rains

A bridge at Ojri on the national highway to Yamunotri in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district was destroyed by heavy rainfall on Monday, officials reported. This incident, occurring in the morning, has severely affected road access to Yamunotri, with restoration efforts currently being pursued, stated Uttarkashi Police.

Simultaneously, heavy rains drenched parts of Rudraprayag district on Monday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had previously alerted the region to expect persistent rainfall for four days, with districts such as Uttarkashi, Tehri, Bageshwar, Dehradun, and Rudraprayag being on high alert.

Increased rainfall in Rudraprayag and nearby areas has led to a rise in the Alaknanda River's water flow; however, it remains below the danger threshold. On Sunday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an aerial review of the disaster-hit sections along the Yamunotri road. Recent deluges had swept away sections of the highway, hindering travel to this sacred site.

Last week, the Yamunotri National Highway was obstructed at two points between Silai Band and Ojri, significantly disrupting local and pilgrimage traffic. According to Uttarkashi Police, "the highway is closed at these points due to washouts, with restoration expected to take time." Rudraprayag Police, through a statement on X, cautioned that the Geological Survey Department predicted possible landslides and the IMD forecast heavy rains for Uttarkashi and Rudraprayag districts.

