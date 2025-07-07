EzUrja Powers Up Himachal's EV Charging Potential

EzUrja, noted for its clean energy solutions, has unveiled an initiative to establish advanced EV charging infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh. The project, tailored specifically for the state's hilly terrains, will feature locally manufactured chargers designed to withstand the area's challenging climate and topographical conditions.

The innovation signifies a leap forward as the EV chargers, crafted in the Himachal Pradesh Unit, promise enduring performance and quality maintenance, facilitating the state's transition towards a sustainable future. This move aligns harmoniously with Himachal Pradesh's ambition to become India's pioneering Green Energy state by 2026, supported by the government's commitment to replace 3,000 vehicles with EVs this year.

EzUrja affirms its dedication to regional needs with products that are 'Made in Himachal, for Himachal.' The weather-proof and terrain-ready solutions demonstrate a commitment to leveraging green energy, enhancing local manufacturing, and fostering innovation aligned with both environmental and economic objectives.

