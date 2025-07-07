Left Menu

Bihar Embarks on Special Intensive Revision: Aiming for Transparent Elections

Bihar's Special Intensive Revision, launched by the Election Commission, is progressing with impressive participation from voters and officials. Over 36% of Enumeration Forms have been received for the electoral roll update, essential for reflecting demographic changes. The initiative involves extensive grassroots efforts to ensure transparency and fairness in upcoming elections.

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar commenced under the directive of the Election Commission of India, dated June 24, 2025. With draft electoral rolls set for release on August 1, 2025, participation remains robust, reflecting returns from numerous voters whose enumeration forms are turning in steadily.

As of Monday at 6:00 PM, more than 2.87 crore Enumeration Forms have been received, accounting for 36.47% of the nearly 7.90 crore registered electors in Bihar as of June 24, 2025. In the past 24 hours alone, over 1.18 crore forms have been submitted, leaving 18 days remaining for form submissions. Uploading has also commenced efficiently, covering 7.25% of the forms already.

Commenting on the revision, BJP MP Manan Kumar Mishra emphasized the importance of this initiative, noting that the last update was conducted in 2003. The revision is vital to keeping pace with Bihar's demographic shifts, ensuring fair and transparent elections. A host of officials, volunteers, and BLOs are actively engaging with the public, facilitating the process and aiming to ease it through technological support and fieldwork.

