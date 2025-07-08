Left Menu

Massive Power Outage Hits Hinjewadi Tech Hub

A significant power disruption in Hinjewadi, Pune, caused by a fault in high-tension cables, has left over 52,000 consumers and numerous IT firms without electricity. MSEDCL is working to restore power, but challenges persist. Local leaders are urging for improved infrastructure to prevent future occurrences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 08-07-2025 00:16 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 00:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Pune's Hinjewadi area, over 52,000 consumers were left without electricity due to a fault in high-tension underground cables. The outage affected many IT and ITES firms, causing significant disruption in the tech hub for several days.

Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company (Mahapareshan) identified the fault along the 220 kV Infosys to Pegasus cable. Despite immediate actions by MSEDCL, complete restoration is expected by Wednesday.

Local leaders and residents express concern over repeated outages, urging the state to establish better power infrastructure. The disruption is impacting water pumping and lift services in residential areas, as backup power sources are depleted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

