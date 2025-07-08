Massive Power Outage Hits Hinjewadi Tech Hub
A significant power disruption in Hinjewadi, Pune, caused by a fault in high-tension cables, has left over 52,000 consumers and numerous IT firms without electricity. MSEDCL is working to restore power, but challenges persist. Local leaders are urging for improved infrastructure to prevent future occurrences.
- Country:
- India
In Pune's Hinjewadi area, over 52,000 consumers were left without electricity due to a fault in high-tension underground cables. The outage affected many IT and ITES firms, causing significant disruption in the tech hub for several days.
Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company (Mahapareshan) identified the fault along the 220 kV Infosys to Pegasus cable. Despite immediate actions by MSEDCL, complete restoration is expected by Wednesday.
Local leaders and residents express concern over repeated outages, urging the state to establish better power infrastructure. The disruption is impacting water pumping and lift services in residential areas, as backup power sources are depleted.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pioneering Power: India's First Micro Substation Revolutionizes Electricity Supply
Delhi govt will bear cost of 1,200 units of electricity to 'kanwar' camps: CM Rekha Gupta.
EU Unveils Temporary Electricity Price Aid for Energy-Intensive Industries
City Power, Eskom Settle R3.2 Billion Dispute in Electricity Debt Agreement
Germany's Electricity Tax Cut Sparks Competition Concerns