Massive Power Outage Hits Hinjewadi Tech Hub

In Pune's Hinjewadi area, over 52,000 consumers were left without electricity due to a fault in high-tension underground cables. The outage affected many IT and ITES firms, causing significant disruption in the tech hub for several days.

Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company (Mahapareshan) identified the fault along the 220 kV Infosys to Pegasus cable. Despite immediate actions by MSEDCL, complete restoration is expected by Wednesday.

Local leaders and residents express concern over repeated outages, urging the state to establish better power infrastructure. The disruption is impacting water pumping and lift services in residential areas, as backup power sources are depleted.

(With inputs from agencies.)