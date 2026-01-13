Left Menu

Negligence Claims Teen's Life: MSEDCL Employees Charged

A case has been filed against two employees of MSEDCL after a 17-year-old boy was electrocuted in Thane. The incident occurred when Ayush Rai contacted an exposed wire during rain. An FIR is lodged against the employees accused of negligence under section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

In a tragic incident that has shocked many, two employees of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) have been charged with negligence leading to the death of a 17-year-old boy. The incident unfolded in Thane district, as per the police.

The Ulhasnagar police registered a first information report (FIR) on Sunday against senior technician Sudhir Ramdas Pagare and contractual worker Rupesh Rajaram Thakare. They are accused under section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for allegedly causing death by negligence, following an investigation into the incident.

Reports indicate that Ayush Ramchander Rai, residing in the Punjabi Colony of Ulhasnagar, succumbed to electrocution on July 28, 2025, after touching a live wire amid heavy rains. It emerged that the family had earlier reported a power issue, where temporary repairs were made, leaving exposed wires, leading to the tragic event.

