Ranjan Kabra Tops CA Final Exam with All India Rank 1

Ranjan Kabra of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra has triumphed on the national stage, securing the prestigious All India Rank 1 in the Chartered Accountant (CA) Final Examination. Sharing his joy with ANI, Ranjan spoke of his elation and the honor it brings to his family, declaring it a moment of immense pride.

His father, Manoj Kabra, shared in the jubilation, expressing the overwhelming happiness that has enveloped their family. According to Manoj, the success is a source of immense joy and has elicited congratulatory messages from family, friends, and industry peers alike. Ranjan credits his inspiration to pursue CA to his father, while his mother provided crucial guidance for his studies.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced the CA exam results for the 2025 session, with Ranjan Kabra leading as AIR 1, having secured 516 marks out of 600. The results come alongside the announcement of top rank holders, including Nishtha Bothra (AIR-2) and Manav Rakesh Shah (AIR-3). This year, a notable 14,247 candidates qualified as Chartered Accountants, evidencing the rigorous competition and calibre of aspiring accountants.

