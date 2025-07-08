Ranjan Kabra Tops CA Final Exam with All India Rank 1

Left Menu

Ranjan Kabra from Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district has secured All India Rank 1 in the CA Final Examination. His achievement, inspired by his father and guided by his mother, has brought tremendous pride to his family. Kabra scored 516 out of 600, illustrating his exceptional ability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 10:23 IST
CA Final Rank 1 holder Ranjan Kabra (photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Ranjan Kabra of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra has triumphed on the national stage, securing the prestigious All India Rank 1 in the Chartered Accountant (CA) Final Examination. Sharing his joy with ANI, Ranjan spoke of his elation and the honor it brings to his family, declaring it a moment of immense pride.

His father, Manoj Kabra, shared in the jubilation, expressing the overwhelming happiness that has enveloped their family. According to Manoj, the success is a source of immense joy and has elicited congratulatory messages from family, friends, and industry peers alike. Ranjan credits his inspiration to pursue CA to his father, while his mother provided crucial guidance for his studies.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced the CA exam results for the 2025 session, with Ranjan Kabra leading as AIR 1, having secured 516 marks out of 600. The results come alongside the announcement of top rank holders, including Nishtha Bothra (AIR-2) and Manav Rakesh Shah (AIR-3). This year, a notable 14,247 candidates qualified as Chartered Accountants, evidencing the rigorous competition and calibre of aspiring accountants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

