Mid-air Drama: IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Return to Indore

In a tense development on Tuesday, IndiGo flight 6E 7295, originally scheduled to fly from Indore to Raipur, faced a mid-air technical issue, prompting an immediate return to the departure airport. The aircraft, which took off at 06:28 AM, slightly ahead of its 06:35 AM schedule, was meant to arrive in Raipur by 8:30 AM. It was ultimately diverted back to Indore, according to data from Flightradar24.

Sources revealed that the pilot, having detected the technical snag shortly after takeoff, requested priority for a safe landing back at Indore. The airport's Air Traffic Control swiftly accommodated the request, ensuring the safety of all on board. All passengers disembarked without incident, and IndiGo promptly cancelled the flight.

Following the incident, passengers were provided with a full refund or offered alternative flight arrangements. The airline took immediate action to address the situation, ensuring passenger comfort and safety as top priorities. (ANI)