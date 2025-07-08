Left Menu

Mid-air Drama: IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Return to Indore

IndiGo flight 6E 7295, en route to Raipur, turned back to Indore shortly after takeoff due to a technical issue. The aircraft landed safely with all passengers disembarking unscathed. The flight was later canceled, with passengers offered full refunds or alternate flight arrangements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 15:06 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tense development on Tuesday, IndiGo flight 6E 7295, originally scheduled to fly from Indore to Raipur, faced a mid-air technical issue, prompting an immediate return to the departure airport. The aircraft, which took off at 06:28 AM, slightly ahead of its 06:35 AM schedule, was meant to arrive in Raipur by 8:30 AM. It was ultimately diverted back to Indore, according to data from Flightradar24.

Sources revealed that the pilot, having detected the technical snag shortly after takeoff, requested priority for a safe landing back at Indore. The airport's Air Traffic Control swiftly accommodated the request, ensuring the safety of all on board. All passengers disembarked without incident, and IndiGo promptly cancelled the flight.

Following the incident, passengers were provided with a full refund or offered alternative flight arrangements. The airline took immediate action to address the situation, ensuring passenger comfort and safety as top priorities. (ANI)

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

