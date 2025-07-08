Mid-air Drama: IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Return to Indore
IndiGo flight 6E 7295, en route to Raipur, turned back to Indore shortly after takeoff due to a technical issue. The aircraft landed safely with all passengers disembarking unscathed. The flight was later canceled, with passengers offered full refunds or alternate flight arrangements.
- Country:
- India
In a tense development on Tuesday, IndiGo flight 6E 7295, originally scheduled to fly from Indore to Raipur, faced a mid-air technical issue, prompting an immediate return to the departure airport. The aircraft, which took off at 06:28 AM, slightly ahead of its 06:35 AM schedule, was meant to arrive in Raipur by 8:30 AM. It was ultimately diverted back to Indore, according to data from Flightradar24.
Sources revealed that the pilot, having detected the technical snag shortly after takeoff, requested priority for a safe landing back at Indore. The airport's Air Traffic Control swiftly accommodated the request, ensuring the safety of all on board. All passengers disembarked without incident, and IndiGo promptly cancelled the flight.
Following the incident, passengers were provided with a full refund or offered alternative flight arrangements. The airline took immediate action to address the situation, ensuring passenger comfort and safety as top priorities. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Three persons killed, six injured as bus collides with truck in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur: Police.
Tragic Bus Collision Claims Three Lives in Raipur
Rs 20.55 Crore Biotech Incubation Centre to Boost Innovation in Raipur
BJP makes lots of promises but forgets them after coming to power: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at Raipur rally.
PM Narendra Modi has time to visit foreign nations but has no time to tour Manipur: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Raipur.