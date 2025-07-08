MHA Urges Enhanced Care for Elderly Inmates in Prisons

In a recent directive, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has called upon all states and Union Territories (UTs) to improve the conditions within prisons and correctional institutions for elderly inmates. This initiative aims to ensure their safety, care, and overall well-being.

Highlighting the vulnerability of senior citizens in incarceration, the MHA's advisory mandates states to create special accommodations tailored to the physical limitations of these inmates. Additionally, tailored dietary provisions must be considered to address age-related challenges.

The advisory further underscores the necessity of adequate healthcare services, including mental health support, for elderly prisoners. Training prison staff to handle the unique challenges faced by older inmates is also emphasized. The overarching goal is to enhance the quality of life for senior citizens behind bars through these comprehensive recommendations.