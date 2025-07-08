Left Menu

MHA Urges Enhanced Care for Elderly Inmates in Prisons

The Ministry of Home Affairs has directed states and Union Territories to improve conditions for elderly prisoners, emphasizing the need for accessible accommodations, tailored meal plans, and healthcare services to cater to their unique needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 15:40 IST
MHA Urges Enhanced Care for Elderly Inmates in Prisons
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent directive, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has called upon all states and Union Territories (UTs) to improve the conditions within prisons and correctional institutions for elderly inmates. This initiative aims to ensure their safety, care, and overall well-being.

Highlighting the vulnerability of senior citizens in incarceration, the MHA's advisory mandates states to create special accommodations tailored to the physical limitations of these inmates. Additionally, tailored dietary provisions must be considered to address age-related challenges.

The advisory further underscores the necessity of adequate healthcare services, including mental health support, for elderly prisoners. Training prison staff to handle the unique challenges faced by older inmates is also emphasized. The overarching goal is to enhance the quality of life for senior citizens behind bars through these comprehensive recommendations.

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025