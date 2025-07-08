Left Menu

Tragic Discoveries: Two Murders in Delhi Raise Alarm

In Delhi's Majnu Ka Tilla, police found a woman and a six-month-old baby dead, suspecting the woman's partner due to known disputes. Separately, a woman and her son were found murdered in Lajpat Nagar. The police have apprehended a suspect linked to the second incident.

Representational Image . Image Credit: ANI
In a shocking development from Delhi's Majnu Ka Tilla, law enforcement authorities on Tuesday discovered the bodies of a woman and a six-month-old infant. The police have identified Nikhil, the woman's live-in partner, as the primary suspect due to ongoing disputes, which compelled Sonal, the victim, to relocate to her friend Rashmi's residence. The infant was Rashmi's daughter.

The discovery was made after a distress call was received by Police Station Civil Lines around 1 PM. An official statement suggested, "Sonal had moved to her friend Rashmi's house in Majnu Ka Tilla to escape him. It is suspected that, while Rashmi was out, an assailant entered the house, killing Sonal and Rashmi's daughter."

A relative of Rashmi, Naveen, recounted hearing about the tragic event while at work. "I received a call informing me about the incident. Someone reportedly killed Rashmi's six-month-old daughter and another woman. Rashmi resides with her two daughters and husband. The attack occurred while Rashmi was out fetching her older daughter from school," Naveen told ANI.

In a separate incident, a gruesome double murder surfaced in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar. A 42-year-old woman, Ruchika Sewani, and her 14-year-old son were discovered dead, their throats slit. Hemant Tiwari, DCP of South East, revealed that Ruchika's husband had tried to contact them without success. Upon investigation, blood stains were found leading to the closed door of their residence.

The authorities have caught the suspect, Mukesh, from a train in Uttar Pradesh. He was a former driver and helper at Ruchika's garment shop. Mukesh, a resident of Bihar's Hajipur, was apprehended at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay station, bringing some relief in this harrowing case. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

