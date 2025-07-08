Left Menu

Reviving the PB Project: India's Leap Towards Self-Reliance in Coking Coal

Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) has revived its long-discontinued PB Project to enhance local coking coal production, supporting India's steel and infrastructure sectors. The project, run under an MDO model, aims to provide 52 million tonnes of coal, boosting national self-reliance and reducing imports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 19:39 IST
Reviving the PB Project: India's Leap Towards Self-Reliance in Coking Coal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL), a subsidiary of Coal India, has made a significant move to revive its long-discontinued PB Project. This initiative seeks to boost the domestic output of coking coal, a critical component in steel manufacturing.

The PB Project is expected to deliver 52 million tonnes of coal throughout its lifecycle, focusing mainly on coking coal essential to India's steel and infrastructure expansion.

The Coal Ministry acknowledges the revival as more than just the reopening of a mine, emphasizing its role in addressing legacy challenges and propelling India towards greater self-reliance in coking coal production.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025