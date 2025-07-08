Reviving the PB Project: India's Leap Towards Self-Reliance in Coking Coal

Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL), a subsidiary of Coal India, has made a significant move to revive its long-discontinued PB Project. This initiative seeks to boost the domestic output of coking coal, a critical component in steel manufacturing.

The PB Project is expected to deliver 52 million tonnes of coal throughout its lifecycle, focusing mainly on coking coal essential to India's steel and infrastructure expansion.

The Coal Ministry acknowledges the revival as more than just the reopening of a mine, emphasizing its role in addressing legacy challenges and propelling India towards greater self-reliance in coking coal production.

(With inputs from agencies.)