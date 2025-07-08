Madhya Pradesh Leaders Forge Ahead with Renewable Energy Agenda in Delhi Meetings

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and state BJP President Hemant Khandelwal made a notable appearance in New Delhi, engaging with top Union Ministers to further the state's developmental agenda.

During their visit, CM Yadav held discussions with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and also met with L Murugan, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, and Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs and Renewable Energy. The meetings aimed at addressing various state concerns and enhancing infrastructural projects.

In a focused dialogue with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, the Madhya Pradesh leaders emphasized the enhancement of pivotal projects like PM Surya Ghar and PM-KUSUM. This strategic move seeks to accelerate renewable energy implementations, benefiting the people of Madhya Pradesh with sustainable electricity solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)