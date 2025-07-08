Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Leaders Forge Ahead with Renewable Energy Agenda in Delhi Meetings

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and BJP President Hemant Khandelwal met with several Union Ministers in New Delhi to discuss state issues and renewable energy projects. Their discussions with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and others focused on enhancing schemes like PM Surya Ghar and PM-KUSUM for sustainable growth.

MP CM Mohan Yadav along with BJP Chief Hemant Khandelwal meeting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi (Photo/ X @DrMohanYadav51). Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and state BJP President Hemant Khandelwal made a notable appearance in New Delhi, engaging with top Union Ministers to further the state's developmental agenda.

During their visit, CM Yadav held discussions with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and also met with L Murugan, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, and Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs and Renewable Energy. The meetings aimed at addressing various state concerns and enhancing infrastructural projects.

In a focused dialogue with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, the Madhya Pradesh leaders emphasized the enhancement of pivotal projects like PM Surya Ghar and PM-KUSUM. This strategic move seeks to accelerate renewable energy implementations, benefiting the people of Madhya Pradesh with sustainable electricity solutions.

