Rajnath Singh Defends Election Commission Amidst Controversy
Senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh accuses opposition parties of undermining national institutions by attacking the Election Commission as part of a conspiracy. He highlights issues like electoral roll distortions due to migration and urbanisation, defending efforts like Special Intensive Revision to protect genuine voter interests.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has leveled accusations against opposition parties, alleging attempts to weaken the Election Commission as part of a broader conspiracy. Speaking in the Lok Sabha during a discussion on Vande Matram's 150th anniversary, Singh highlighted challenges like voter list distortions due to migration and urbanisation.
Singh emphasized the necessity of initiatives like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) to safeguard the interests of legitimate voters. As the Election Commission extends this exercise beyond Bihar to nine additional states and three Union territories, he stated it aims to 'purify the voters' list.'
He criticized parties who, facing potential electoral defeat, undermine the credibility of constitutional bodies by questioning their processes. Singh condemned such attacks as 'injustice' to the nation and ingrained in opposition's political strategies.
