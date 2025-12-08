Left Menu

Rajnath Singh Defends Election Commission Amidst Controversy

Senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh accuses opposition parties of undermining national institutions by attacking the Election Commission as part of a conspiracy. He highlights issues like electoral roll distortions due to migration and urbanisation, defending efforts like Special Intensive Revision to protect genuine voter interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 19:57 IST
Rajnath Singh Defends Election Commission Amidst Controversy
Rajnath Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has leveled accusations against opposition parties, alleging attempts to weaken the Election Commission as part of a broader conspiracy. Speaking in the Lok Sabha during a discussion on Vande Matram's 150th anniversary, Singh highlighted challenges like voter list distortions due to migration and urbanisation.

Singh emphasized the necessity of initiatives like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) to safeguard the interests of legitimate voters. As the Election Commission extends this exercise beyond Bihar to nine additional states and three Union territories, he stated it aims to 'purify the voters' list.'

He criticized parties who, facing potential electoral defeat, undermine the credibility of constitutional bodies by questioning their processes. Singh condemned such attacks as 'injustice' to the nation and ingrained in opposition's political strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025