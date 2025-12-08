Rajnath Singh Defends Election Commission Amidst Controversy

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has leveled accusations against opposition parties, alleging attempts to weaken the Election Commission as part of a broader conspiracy. Speaking in the Lok Sabha during a discussion on Vande Matram's 150th anniversary, Singh highlighted challenges like voter list distortions due to migration and urbanisation.

Singh emphasized the necessity of initiatives like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) to safeguard the interests of legitimate voters. As the Election Commission extends this exercise beyond Bihar to nine additional states and three Union territories, he stated it aims to 'purify the voters' list.'

He criticized parties who, facing potential electoral defeat, undermine the credibility of constitutional bodies by questioning their processes. Singh condemned such attacks as 'injustice' to the nation and ingrained in opposition's political strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)