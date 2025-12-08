Left Menu

Rajnath Singh Calls for Reassessment of 'Vande Mataram'

'Vande Mataram' requires unbiased evaluation as it reflects sentiments against British rule, not Islam, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. He urges for the restoration of the song's glory and highlights how its history has been forgotten. Singh blames the marginalization on appeasement politics post-Independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 18:41 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the need for an impartial evaluation of the national song 'Vande Mataram,' arguing that its complete version and historical significance have been overlooked.

During a debate marking the 150th anniversary of the song, Singh asserted that 'Vande Mataram' and the book 'Anand Math' were not anti-Islam. Instead, they reflected the resistance against the oppressive rule of the Nawab of Bengal and British imperialism at the time.

Singh criticized the Congress for its politics of appeasement, which he believes led to the song's marginalization after Independence. He called for a restoration of 'Vande Mataram's' original glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

