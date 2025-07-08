Left Menu

Swift Progress in Bihar's Voter Enumeration Exercise

The Special Intensive Revision in Bihar shows promising progress, with over 46% of Enumeration Forms collected just two weeks into the initiative. The Election Commission anticipates completing the exercise ahead of the July 25 deadline. Extensive participation from officials, volunteers, and political agents is enhancing the process's efficiency and coverage.

Representational Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission of India has reported significant progress in Bihar's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) initiative. With 46.95% of Enumeration Forms collected by July 8, officials are optimistic about completing the task before the July 25 deadline.

In the first two weeks, nearly 7.90 crore forms were printed and distributed, with over 18% uploaded to ECINET. The commission aims to collect the remaining forms within the next 17 days, assisted by Booth Level Officers and volunteers across the state.

Efforts are bolstered by nearly four lakh volunteers, alongside Booth Level Agents who have seen an increase in numbers from the start of the exercise. Their combined efforts are crucial in facilitating vulnerable populations in the submission of their Enumeration Forms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

