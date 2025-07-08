Operation Sindoor: Defining Modern Conflicts and Evolving Defence Strategy

In a significant address at a programme organized by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan underscored India's unyielding stance against nuclear coercion from its western neighbor. Emphasizing the complexities of modern warfare, General Chauhan elaborated on the necessity for comprehensive preparedness across all levels of conflict.

Reiterating the deterrent nature of nuclear weapons, General Chauhan referred to Operation Sindoor as a pivotal instance of engagement between nuclear-armed states. The operation, launched in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan, exhibiting India's strategic military capabilities.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, speaking at the DRDO's Controllers Conference, noted a surge in demand for Indian defence equipment post-Operation Sindoor. Highlighting the burgeoning global defence market, Singh stressed the importance of optimally utilizing India's substantial defence budget in alignment with its rising strategic objectives.

