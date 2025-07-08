Demolition of Alleged Conversion Kingpin's Properties Sparks Major Investigation

The Uttar Pradesh government has initiated a crackdown on properties associated with Jalaluddin, also known as Chhangur Baba, accused of orchestrating a widespread religious conversion network. State Minister Anil Rajbhar described the activities as nearly treasonous and highlighted the significant wealth accumulated through these conversions.

Following this, SP Vikas Kumar announced the demolition of a building constructed illegally by Chhangur Baba on government land, emphasizing the role of active police and PAC presence. Chhangur Baba's arrest along with an associate in Lucknow this July intensified the investigation.

Amitabh Yash, ADGP (Law and Order), stated that the probe unveiled a large-scale operation where women were allegedly coaxed into conversions. Reports indicate foreign funding exceeding ₹100 crore, with several properties acquired using these funds. Authorities maintain that more arrests are forthcoming as the investigation unfolds on a national level, focusing on Gulf countries as potential fund sources.

