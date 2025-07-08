Assam Launches Training Sessions to Empower Panchayat Leaders

In a significant move to enhance grassroots governance, Assam's Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass inaugurated an intensive training session for the state's Gaon Panchayat Presidents. The event, held at the Golap Borbora State Institute of Rural Development in Guwahati, saw participation from 75 elected Presidents from the Sonitpur district.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Dass highlighted the program's scale, revealing that Assam boasts 2,192 Panchayat Presidents, 363 Anchalik Panchayat Presidents, 397 Zila Parishad members, and 21,598 ward members. Training sessions for these local leaders are being rolled out statewide, with approximately 21,000 Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) members receiving training across different district centers.

The initiative, lasting until December 8, aims to strengthen the efficacy of Panchayati Raj Institutions by equipping leaders with crucial knowledge of administration and rural development schemes. Alongside the training inauguration, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched the 'Bodoland Speaks: From Vision to Action' program, praising its efforts in reinforcing peace and happiness in BTR areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)