Nagpur Grapples with Torrential Rains: Schools Closed Amid Safety Concerns

Severe waterlogging struck parts of Nagpur after heavy rains lashed the city, causing disruption on Tuesday night. In response, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) swiftly initiated rescue and dewatering operations.

The inundation, particularly noticeable in Narendra Nagar, prompted NMC's City Operation Centre to closely monitor affected areas through CCTV and address emergencies via public calls. Chief Fire and Disaster Management Officer, Tushar Barahate, confirmed that around 40-50 distress calls were received, with reports of people trapped and several trees downed in the aftermath.

To prevent further hazards, District Collector Vipin Itankar ordered the closure of all educational institutions following persistent rainfall and a looming forecast of more to come. The IMD's warnings of heavy to very heavy rains have kept the district on high alert. Despite a temporary respite, continued rainfall is expected to challenge Nagpur's resilience.