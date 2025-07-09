Left Menu

Uttarakhand Prepares for Clean and Safe Kanwar Yatra 2023

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasizes cleanliness and rule-following for the Kanwar Yatra starting July 10. Measures include safety checks and food quality tests. Significant preparations ensure smooth proceedings, involving multiple departments in coordination efforts for the annual pilgrimage drawing thousands of devotees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 13:33 IST
Uttarakhand Prepares for Clean and Safe Kanwar Yatra 2023
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has urged devotees participating in the Kanwar Yatra to adhere strictly to cleanliness and established rules. The annual pilgrimage is scheduled to commence on July 10, with elaborate arrangements in place to facilitate a seamless experience for the thousands of pilgrims expected to attend.

Highlighting the importance of the Kanwar Yatra, Dhami pointed out Haridwar and adjacent areas as central points for the event. Comprehensive preparations, including inter-departmental meetings and verification drives, are ongoing to ensure that the Yatra runs smoothly and remains clean. Senior officials have already conducted inter-state meetings ahead of the event's launch.

Following a high-level review of public safety and disaster preparedness, Uttarakhand's Health Department, led by CM Dhami and Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, has also implemented stringent measures. Special teams of food safety officers are actively monitoring the quality of food distributed to devotees. These efforts aim to provide a hygienic and safe environment for all pilgrims participating in this significant religious journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025