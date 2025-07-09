Uttarakhand Prepares for Clean and Safe Kanwar Yatra 2023

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has urged devotees participating in the Kanwar Yatra to adhere strictly to cleanliness and established rules. The annual pilgrimage is scheduled to commence on July 10, with elaborate arrangements in place to facilitate a seamless experience for the thousands of pilgrims expected to attend.

Highlighting the importance of the Kanwar Yatra, Dhami pointed out Haridwar and adjacent areas as central points for the event. Comprehensive preparations, including inter-departmental meetings and verification drives, are ongoing to ensure that the Yatra runs smoothly and remains clean. Senior officials have already conducted inter-state meetings ahead of the event's launch.

Following a high-level review of public safety and disaster preparedness, Uttarakhand's Health Department, led by CM Dhami and Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, has also implemented stringent measures. Special teams of food safety officers are actively monitoring the quality of food distributed to devotees. These efforts aim to provide a hygienic and safe environment for all pilgrims participating in this significant religious journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)