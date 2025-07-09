Left Menu

Bihar Bandh: Opposition Protests Alleged Voter Disenfranchisement

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) and other opposition factions protested against alleged attempts to disenfranchise over two crore voters in Bihar. The Bihar Bandh, led by prominent leaders, aims to address concerns over electoral integrity before the upcoming state assembly elections, with claims of voter manipulation akin to Maharashtra elections.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Hannan Mollah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Hannan Mollah announced that political factions have called for a 'Bandh' to protest against what they describe as a conspiracy to disenfranchise more than two crore voters in Bihar. In an interview with ANI, Mollah emphasized that this movement is in conjunction with national protests like the all-India Bandh, trade Union Bandh, and Kisaan Bandh specifically targeting voter disenfranchisement in Bihar.

Mollah criticized the annual update of the voter list, arguing it has turned into a tool questioning citizenship by demanding birth certificates of the voters' parents—a practice he deems unconstitutional and a threat to universal suffrage. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Minister Jaiveer Singh accused opposition parties of deploying publicity tactics ahead of the Bihar elections.

In Patna, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, alongside RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, spearheaded the 'Bihar Bandh' rally opposing the Election Commission of India's special revision of voter rolls before the state assembly elections. Gandhi warned that patterns of electoral tampering similar to those in Maharashtra could surface in Bihar. Addressing protestors, Gandhi charged that newly added voter names generally favored BJP, echoing concerns that led to a reevaluation of voting patterns post Maharashtra assembly polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

