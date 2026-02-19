Left Menu

Kerala Congress (M) Faces Tight Decision on Candidate Selection

The Kerala Congress (M) will decide candidate selection for the Assembly elections through its steering committee. Discussions on seat-sharing with the LDF will precede the announcement. The candidature of chairman Jose K Mani, especially for Pala, remains undecided amid party dilemmas and past defeats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 19-02-2026 19:36 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 19:36 IST
Kerala Congress (M) Faces Tight Decision on Candidate Selection
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Congress (M) general secretary Stephen George announced Thursday that the party's steering committee holds the ultimate say in selecting candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections. Speculations about candidates, especially in Pala, remain baseless until official decisions are made.

Discussions on seat-sharing within the Left Democratic Front (LDF) are crucial, and any adjustments in seat allotments must be settled beforehand. According to party procedures, chairman Jose K Mani, who is also attending the discussions, will finalize announcements.

A challenge persists concerning the candidacy of Jose K Mani in Pala. Roshy Augustine, a party minister, claims Mani will contest there, yet Mani remains non-committal following previous electoral defeats. Pala's significance is underscored as it was represented by the party's founder, K M Mani, for decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy and Change at the CDC's Vaccine Advisory Committee

Controversy and Change at the CDC's Vaccine Advisory Committee

 Global
2
Former Prince Andrew Arrested on Misconduct Charges

Former Prince Andrew Arrested on Misconduct Charges

 Global
3
Trump's Board of Peace: Ambition vs Reality

Trump's Board of Peace: Ambition vs Reality

 Global
4
Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026