Kerala Congress (M) Faces Tight Decision on Candidate Selection

Kerala Congress (M) general secretary Stephen George announced Thursday that the party's steering committee holds the ultimate say in selecting candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections. Speculations about candidates, especially in Pala, remain baseless until official decisions are made.

Discussions on seat-sharing within the Left Democratic Front (LDF) are crucial, and any adjustments in seat allotments must be settled beforehand. According to party procedures, chairman Jose K Mani, who is also attending the discussions, will finalize announcements.

A challenge persists concerning the candidacy of Jose K Mani in Pala. Roshy Augustine, a party minister, claims Mani will contest there, yet Mani remains non-committal following previous electoral defeats. Pala's significance is underscored as it was represented by the party's founder, K M Mani, for decades.

