Left Menu

Delhi Gears Up for Special Intensive Electoral Roll Revision

The Election Commission plans to begin a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Delhi from April. Training of polling officials is complete. Political parties, such as BJP and Congress, have prepared for this rollout. Voter verification is required for those not on the 2002 list.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2026 22:10 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 22:10 IST
Delhi Gears Up for Special Intensive Electoral Roll Revision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission is set to start a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Delhi, with the anticipated rollout from April. The training for polling officials has been completed as part of the preparation. Political parties like BJP and Congress have declared their readiness for the exercise.

The BJP has formed teams at both state and district levels to assist voters, including legal support for those facing issues during SIR. They advocate for the removal of ineligible voters, including Bangladeshi and Rohingya settlers, from the list.

The Delhi Congress, despite ideological differences, has asserted preparatory measures at the booth level. Voters not listed in 2002 are required to prove their identity. Preparations began last year by the Delhi chief electoral officer's office, ensuring readiness for the exercise's successful implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Tensions: Palestinian-American Teen Killed in West Bank Incident

Rising Tensions: Palestinian-American Teen Killed in West Bank Incident

 Global
2
Visa Denial Foils Belarus' Participation in Trump's Peace Initiative

Visa Denial Foils Belarus' Participation in Trump's Peace Initiative

 Global
3
Controversy and Change at the CDC's Vaccine Advisory Committee

Controversy and Change at the CDC's Vaccine Advisory Committee

 Global
4
Former Prince Andrew Arrested on Misconduct Charges

Former Prince Andrew Arrested on Misconduct Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026