Delhi Gears Up for Special Intensive Electoral Roll Revision
The Election Commission plans to begin a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Delhi from April. Training of polling officials is complete. Political parties, such as BJP and Congress, have prepared for this rollout. Voter verification is required for those not on the 2002 list.
The Election Commission is set to start a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Delhi, with the anticipated rollout from April. The training for polling officials has been completed as part of the preparation. Political parties like BJP and Congress have declared their readiness for the exercise.
The BJP has formed teams at both state and district levels to assist voters, including legal support for those facing issues during SIR. They advocate for the removal of ineligible voters, including Bangladeshi and Rohingya settlers, from the list.
The Delhi Congress, despite ideological differences, has asserted preparatory measures at the booth level. Voters not listed in 2002 are required to prove their identity. Preparations began last year by the Delhi chief electoral officer's office, ensuring readiness for the exercise's successful implementation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
