Rahul Gandhi's Barnala Rally: A Prelude to Punjab's 2027 Elections

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is gearing up for a highly anticipated rally in Barnala, Punjab, scheduled for February 28. The announcement was made by a party leader on Thursday.

The Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee was quick to appoint Congress leader Hardial Singh Kamboj as the rally's district in-charge. In an official communication from PPCC general secretary Sandeep Singh Sandhu, Kamboj has been instructed to promptly organize a meeting of the Barnala District Congress Committee. This meeting will bring together block presidents, district frontal heads, assembly contestants, and other prominent leaders to ensure meticulous planning and maximum turnout of party members.

Kamboj expressed pride in being entrusted with this significant responsibility, labeling the rally as a pivotal moment to challenge the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab ahead of the 2027 elections. Gandhi's presence is expected to energize and motivate Punjabis, marking a crucial step in reshaping the state's political arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)