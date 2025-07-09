Aadhaar Mandate for Disabled Skill Development Scheme

The Centre has introduced a requirement for Aadhaar in its National Action Plan for Skill Development of Persons with Disabilities. Beneficiaries must furnish their Aadhaar number or proof of application to access benefits.

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment guarantees that no eligible child will be deprived of benefits despite lacking Aadhaar or authentication failure. The scheme, which provides vocational training to enhance skills for persons with disabilities, aims to ensure gainful employment and self-reliance.

Alternative methods of identity verification will be available until Aadhaar enrolment and verification are completed, with implementing agencies facilitating the process. The notification, which comes into effect from July 2, also includes launching a media campaign to raise awareness about these new requirements.

