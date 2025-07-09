Left Menu

Trump's Trade Offensive Rattles Emerging Markets: Copper Tariffs and More

Emerging market currencies and stocks faced declines following U.S. President Trump's escalation of global trade tensions with new tariffs on copper. Trump threatened significant tariffs on various sectors, impacting emerging markets like South Africa and Chile. Financial markets prepared for more trade announcements, leading to heightened volatility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 15:20 IST
Trump's Trade Offensive Rattles Emerging Markets: Copper Tariffs and More
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Emerging market currencies and stocks fell on Wednesday after President Donald Trump ramped up his global trade offensive through the imposition of tariffs on copper, while signaling additional announcements were imminent.

Trump proposed a steep 50% tariff on copper imports and hinted at long-promised levies on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals, sending most emerging market currencies sliding against the U.S. dollar. The MSCI's index shed 0.1%, marking its fourth consecutive decline, nearing a two-week low.

South Africa, a major producer of minerals and precious metals, saw its currency dip by 0.3% amid relatively unchanged stock levels. Meanwhile, Chile, the world's top copper producer, opted for a cautious stance, as exports to the U.S. constitute less than 7% of Chile's refined copper trade. The nation's peso remained stable following Tuesday's announcement.

Asia and Europe saw mixed responses, with South Korean stocks nearing a four-year high due to favorable market policies, while Hungary's forint dropped ahead of its central bank's policy minutes. Investors braced for further trade-related developments as Trump's tariff rhetoric continued to provoke market volatility.

Trade experts suggest navigating Trump's negotiation tactics could mean further pressure through heightened tariffs, a strategy that caught markets off guard. In the Middle East, Turkey's lira remained stable while stocks advanced by 0.6%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025