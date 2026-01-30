Left Menu

UPDATE 2-South Africa kicks out Israel's top diplomat

The South African foreign ministry ‍accused embassy chargé d'affaires Ariel Seidman of "unacceptable violations of diplomatic norms and practice which pose a direct challenge to South Africa's sovereignty". "These violations include the ⁠repeated use ‌of official Israeli ⁠social media platforms to launch insulting attacks" on Ramaphosa, as well as ‍a "deliberate failure" to notify the South African authorities about visits by ​senior Israeli officials.

Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2026 17:51 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 17:51 IST
UPDATE 2-South Africa kicks out Israel's top diplomat

South Africa declared the ‌top diplomat at Israel's embassy persona non grata on Friday and ordered him out of ⁠the country within 72 hours, for what it called repeated violations of diplomatic norms, including insulting President Cyril Ramaphosa.

A spokesperson for the ​Israeli embassy declined to comment. The South African foreign ministry ‍accused embassy chargé d'affaires Ariel Seidman of "unacceptable violations of diplomatic norms and practice which pose a direct challenge to South Africa's sovereignty".

"These violations include the ⁠repeated use ‌of official Israeli ⁠social media platforms to launch insulting attacks" on Ramaphosa, as well as ‍a "deliberate failure" to notify the South African authorities about visits by ​senior Israeli officials. Diplomatic relations between South Africa and Israel ⁠have been strained since South Africa brought a genocide case over Israel's actions in ⁠Gaza at the International Court of Justice. Israel has rejected the case as baseless.

South African lawmakers in 2023 voted ⁠in favour of closing down the Israeli embassy in Pretoria and ⁠suspending all diplomatic ‌relations over the war in Gaza, but that decision was never implemented.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
2
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
3
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
4
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026