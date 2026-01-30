UPDATE 2-South Africa kicks out Israel's top diplomat
The South African foreign ministry accused embassy chargé d'affaires Ariel Seidman of "unacceptable violations of diplomatic norms and practice which pose a direct challenge to South Africa's sovereignty". "These violations include the repeated use of official Israeli social media platforms to launch insulting attacks" on Ramaphosa, as well as a "deliberate failure" to notify the South African authorities about visits by senior Israeli officials.
Diplomatic relations between South Africa and Israel have been strained since South Africa brought a genocide case over Israel's actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice. Israel has rejected the case as baseless.
South African lawmakers in 2023 voted in favour of closing down the Israeli embassy in Pretoria and suspending all diplomatic relations over the war in Gaza, but that decision was never implemented.
